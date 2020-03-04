Wilkerson (ankle) was arrested in New Jersey and charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Wilkerson was previously arrested for driving while intoxicated in June of 2019, and he may now be required to serve an NFL suspension following a second such incident. The veteran defensive end last took the field during the 2018 season with Green Bay, when he appeared in three contests before suffering a broken ankle.