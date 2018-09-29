Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Placed on IR
The Packers officially placed Wilkerson (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.
Wilkerson underwent a surgical procedure on the ankle he broke in last week's loss to the Redskins, so it was only a matter of time before he was placed on IR. It is unfortunate for the veteran lineman, because he signed a one-year, $5 million contract in the offseason with the goal of returning to the Pro Bowl form he displayed earlier in his career and securing one last big contract. He will spend the remainder of the season recovering and looking ahead to next year. Montravius Adams will presumably see his role on the line increased as a result.
