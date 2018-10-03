Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Undergoes successful surgery
Wilkerson (ankle) underwent successful surgery Tuesday, according to his personal Instagram.
Wilkerson was placed on injured reserve Saturday after he broke his ankle in Week 3 against the Redskins. He'll now begin the rehab process in hopes of being full recovered for the beginning of next season.
