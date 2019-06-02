Muhammad Wilkerson: Arrested for DWI
Wilkerson (ankle) was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Wilkerson was placed on injured reserve last season after suffering a broken ankle Week 3. He said he wanted to re-sign with the Packers, but he's still a free agent and may now need to serve an NFL suspension.
More News
-
Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Hoping to stay in Green Bay•
-
Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Placed on IR•
-
Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Out for the season•
-
Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Has procedure on ankle•
-
Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson: Suffers ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, breakouts
Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg reveals his early 2019 Fantasy football breakouts li...
-
Adams, Rodgers should be awesome in 2019
Adams also said he's the best wide receiver in the NFL. Jamey Eisenberg spoke with the confident...
-
Under the radar receivers for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg looks at Average Draft Position to find 20 receivers going later in drafts...
-
Fantasy headlines from OTA season
It seems there's always Fantasy Football news as we near mandatory minicamps and the NFL's...
-
Projections: Who will run or pass more?
Ben Gretch continues a review of his projections, discussing five teams set to pass more in...
-
Projected volume changes
Ben Gretch looks at five offenses that could be in for major 2019 volume changes compared to...