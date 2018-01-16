NFL Playoff Challenge Fantasy Football Rankings: Start Tom Brady, Dion Lewis in your Conference Championship pools

Before setting your Conference Championship lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. McClure, who specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis, is a Daily Fantasy Football pro with more than $1 million in career winnings. He knows which players to target on a weekly basis and which matchups to exploit.



McClure is rolling into Championship Sunday with multiple winning tournament lineups in the books this season. His expertise and advice could be the difference between winning your Fantasy Football Playoff Challenge or going home empty-handed.



Now, McClure has exhaustively studied the matchups, injuries and depth charts for the NFC and AFC championship games and locked in his optimal Fantasy Football lineup. He's sharing it over at SportsLine.



One player he absolutely loves this week: Patriots RB Dion Lewis, who has 896 rushing yards and nine total TDs this season. Lewis enters the AFC Championship on fire, having scored five touchdowns in his past four games.



And Lewis gets a favorable matchup against a Jacksonville defense that is allowing opponents an average of 106.5 rushing yards in the playoffs.



He has also developed into one of the league's most potent receiving threats out of the backfield. Against the Titans in the divisional round, he rushed for 61 yards on 16 carries and caught nine passes for 79 yards for a team-leading 140 total yards from scrimmage. That means plenty of extra points for your NFL Playoff Challenge team.



Lock him in as one of the top overall playoff pool options and watch the fantasy points roll in.



Another player McClure is all over is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has a dream matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.



Brady, who led the league with 4,577 passing yards, gets a home game against a Jaguars secondary that gave up 469 passing yards and five touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.



McClure is also fading a red-hot NFL team entirely, and who they are will surprise you. While everyone else chases this team's stars, you'll be moving up in your pool. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your NFL playoff pool or going home empty-handed.



So what is the optimal NFL Playoff Challenge tournament lineup for Conference Championship weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see Mike McClure's complete optimal Fantasy Football lineup for Conference Championship weekend, and find out what red-hot team you need to fade that everyone else will foolishly be all over.