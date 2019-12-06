Folk (abdomen) worked out for the Patriots on Friday and is expected to re-sign with the team and serve as their kicker Week 14 versus the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though coach Bill Belichick was non-committal Friday when asked if Folk would be brought back following his release a week earlier, the Patriots apparently were satisfied with the veteran kicker's health following his recent appendectomy. New England will likely official announce Folk's re-signing at some point prior to Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 14 transactions. Prior to his release after he required the emergency procedure, Folk had converted seven of nine field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in three games.