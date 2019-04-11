Rose won't sign a contract after trying out with the Bears on Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rose, Younghoe Koo and Caleb Sturgis all participated in the tryout, but the Bears are opting to stick with Christ Blewitt and Redford Jones for now. Rose went 11-for-14 on field-goal attempts over 10 games between the Chargers and Redskins in 2017.