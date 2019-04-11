Rose won't sign a contract after trying out with the Bears on Wednesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rose, Younghoe Koo and Caleb Sturgis all participated in the tryout, but the Bears are opting to stick with Christ Blewitt and Redford Jones for now. Rose went 11-for-14 on field-goal attempts over 10 games between the Chargers and Redskins in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...