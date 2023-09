Vannett signed with the Chargers onto their practice squad Thursday, Gavino Borquez of USA Today reports.

Vannett was released by the Texans on Tuesday after joining the team on Aug. 2. The 2016 third-round pick out of Ohio State played with both the Saints and Giants last season where he registered six catches for 55 yards in nine games. He'll acclimate himself to the Chargers' playbook as he awaits an opportunity to be called up to the team's active roster.