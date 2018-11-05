Jones ran for 76 yards on 14 carries and brought in two of four targets for 10 receiving yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots.

Jones did lose a costly fumble in the third quarter, but otherwise had an effective day on the ground. It took head coach Mike McCarthy a little longer than expected to make the 23-year-old the leading back in Green Bay, but it appears he has come to his senses over the past couple of weeks, giving Jones more carries than Jamaal Williams (seven carries for 34 yards) for the second straight game. Ty Montgomery's abrupt trade last week removed another mouth to feed in this backfield, and Jones immediately saw his highest target count of the year as a result. The hard-runner's stock is already on the rise, and an increase in usage in the passing game could lead to a strong second half.