Packers' Aaron Jones: Leads backfield
Jones ran for 76 yards on 14 carries and brought in two of four targets for 10 receiving yards in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Patriots.
Jones did lose a costly fumble in the third quarter, but otherwise had an effective day on the ground. It took head coach Mike McCarthy a little longer than expected to make the 23-year-old the leading back in Green Bay, but it appears he has come to his senses over the past couple of weeks, giving Jones more carries than Jamaal Williams (seven carries for 34 yards) for the second straight game. Ty Montgomery's abrupt trade last week removed another mouth to feed in this backfield, and Jones immediately saw his highest target count of the year as a result. The hard-runner's stock is already on the rise, and an increase in usage in the passing game could lead to a strong second half.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Effective in loss to Rams•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Carries eight times•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Limited activity in Week 5 loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Very effective again•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Solid in return from suspension•
-
Packers' Aaron Jones: Likely to play limited role Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...