Jones is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Jones' deal with Minnesota is worth $7 million. The move comes just one day after the 29-year-old was released by Green Bay after turning down a pay cut, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. With the Vikings, Jones will have a chance to lead a backfield that also includes Ty Chandler, with Alexander Mattison having recently been released by the team.