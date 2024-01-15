Jones rushed 21 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 48-32 wild-card round win over the Cowboys. He also caught his lone target for 13 yards.

Jones capped the opening drive with a three-yard touchdown run on what was already his seventh carry of the game. He doubled Green Bay's lead with a one-yard touchdown run in the first minute of the second quarter, then helped the Packers pull away with a nine-yard score in the third. The Packers led 27-0 in the second quarter and 48-16 in the fourth, so the game wasn't as close as the final score suggests. Jones exceeded 100 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive game, so he's peaking at the right time heading into a trip to San Francisco in the Divisional Round.