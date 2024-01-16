Jones was listed as a limited partiipant on Tuesday's practice estimate due to both a knee and finger injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers did not have an official practice Tuesday, so this is just an estimation of what Jones' status would have been. The veteran running back had a monster day in Green Bay's wild-card victory over the Cowboys to the tune of 118 yards and three touchdowns on 21 rushes. Given his heavy workload, it is not surprising to see him on the injury report to start the week. AJ Dillon (neck) has missed three straight games and was listed as a non-participant, so Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson are currently the only two healthy options behind Jones on the depth chart.