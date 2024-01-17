Jones (knee/finger) was deemed a limited participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

Jones has played in five straight games since missing Weeks 12-14 with a knee injury, including four in a row with at least 20 carries and 111 rushing yards. The Packers continue to limit his practice participation, but Jones' two largest snap shares of the season came in the past two games and he should be busy once again in this Saturday's divisional round playoff game at San Francisco.