Jones (knee/finger) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game in San Francisco, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

For a sixth week in a row, the Packers are managing Jones' practice reps due to the MCL sprain that sidelined him Weeks 12-14. In five appearances in the meantime, he's racked up 606 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs on 109 touches, which includes four straight games surpassing the century mark on the ground. Green Bay is listing fellow running back AJ Dillon (thumb/neck) as questionable for Saturday's contest, but even if he puts an end to a two-game absence, he likely won't cut into Jones' workload too much considering how the latter has been playing of late.