The Packers released Jones on Monday after reaching agreement with RB Josh Jacobs on a contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said in February that he expected Jones to be back with the team in 2024 for the final year of his contract. The 29-year-old RB enjoyed one of the best stretches of his career at the end of the 2023 season and into the playoffs, but his $12 million in non-guaranteed compensation for 2024 meant staying with the Packers was never a sure thing. The team ended up releasing Jones less than an hour after reports of an agreement being reached with Jacobs, who now takes over as the lead back in coach Matt LaFleur's well-designed offense. Age and durability are reasonable concerns with Jones, but the strong finish to 2023 should have him in good position to land a starting RB job with another team.