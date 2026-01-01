Vikings' Aaron Jones: Another DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hip) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
Jones has yet to practice this week due to a new hip injury, while fellow RB Jordan Mason upgraded from limited Wednesday to all activity Thursday as the latter attempts to miss just one game due to an ankle issue. Friday's injury report will reveal Jones' odds to suit up Sunday versus the Packers.
