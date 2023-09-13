Jones (hamstring) isn't at practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones injured his hamstring at the end of a long touchdown reception in the third quarter of Sunday's 38-20 win over Chicago. He didn't return, and the Packers haven't said anything about the injury other than coach Matt LaFleur telling reporters Monday that Jones was still being evaluated. AJ Dillon took most of the snaps after Jones left, with Patrick Taylor then getting more work in garbage time, but the Packers might also use undrafted rookie Emanuel Wilson (a Week 1 healthy scratch) if they don't have Jones this Sunday in Atlanta.