Jones (knee/ankle) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough.
Jones has been a mainstay on Packers injury reports for the second half of the campaign due to various lower-body injuries. Currently, knee and ankle issues are conspiring to impact his reps, but he still was able to tally 16 touches for 113 yards from scrimmage on 40 percent of snaps during this past Sunday's win against the Vikings. In that same game, fellow running back AJ Dillon had a 46 percent share of snaps and 12 carries for 41 yards and one touchdown. Assuming Jones is able to play through the pain Sunday night versus the Lions, he'll again team with Dillon out of Green Bay's backfield.
