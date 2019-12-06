Packers' Aaron Jones: Tended to ankle issue Week 13

While Jones hasn't appeared on the Packers' Week 14 injury report, he dealt with some "sharp ankle pain" during this past Sunday's 31-13 win against the Giants, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Jones spent some time on the sideline Sunday but noted Thursday that the discomfort dissipated by the end of the contest. He even underwent an MRI earlier this week, which revealed no cause for concern. Meanwhile, fellow running back Jamaal Williams was limited at Thursday's practice due to a knee issue. If Williams has to take a step back this Sunday versus the Redskins, Jones could serve in more of a bell-cow role out of the Packers' backfield.