Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hopeful for appearance Thursday
GM Brian Gutekunst said Rodgers (back) is slated to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Raiders in Winnipeg, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers was a late scratch for last Thursday's exhibition due to back tightness, and the absence extended into Sunday's practice, per Demovsky. After the session, coach Matt LaFleur wasn't too worried about Rodgers, stating the Packers likely wouldn't be taking a cautious approach if the regular season was ongoing. "Yeah, I'm pretty sure that would be the case," LaFleur said. "I think even the other night ... but with it being the preseason, it wasn't worth it." If Rodgers doesn't get to run the offense in a game before Week 1, he'll be doing so for the first time in the opener at Chicago.
