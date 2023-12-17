Rodgers (Achilles) is in line to receive medical clearance to play this coming week, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Since Rodgers tore his left Achilles four offensive plays into the season back on Sept. 11 against the Bills, he's embarked on an unprecedented recovery effort. He was spotted throwing on the field before a Week 6 win against the Eagles, which he did multiple times until the Jets designated him for return from injured reserve on Nov. 29. Rodgers has been able to practice for three weeks in a row at this point, including logging work in back-to-back sessions the last two weeks. New York needs a win Sunday at Miami to keep its faint playoff hopes alive, and if that comes to pass, Rodgers seemingly could find himself back on the Jets' active roster by midweek. Whether or not he's allowed to play in a game remains to be seen, but his stated goal has been a return for a Week 16 matchup with the Commanders on Sunday, Dec. 24. As long as Rodgers is sidelined, though, Zach Wilson will continue to direct the offense.