Rodgers (Achilles) recently told the Look Into It Podcast that he hopes to play 2-4 more years in the NFL, per John Breech of CBS Sports.

Rodgers hinted at a multi-year commitment when he was traded to the Jets last offseason, with his contract supporting that notion via full guarantees for his compensation in 2023 and 2024. He famously played just four snaps in the first season before tearing his left Achilles' tendon, and he was unable to return even with an aggressive rehab plan. Rodgers did practice with the Jets toward the end of the season -- including as the first-team QB in Week 18 -- but wasn't able to resume sprinting at full strength before the conclusion of the campaign. He previously mentioned wanting to play two more years beyond 2023, and even in the recent podcast interview he acknowledged he'd need "good fortune" to make it three or four more seasons. Rodgers turned 40 in December and should be back at full strength for the start of the Jets offseason program this spring.