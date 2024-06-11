Rodgers (Achilles) is missing June minicamp for an unspecified event, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The absence technically is unexcused, though Rodgers informed the Jets well ahead of time. That means he can be fined by the team, which apparently is a price he's willing to pay to attend his event. Coach Robert Saleh didn't seem bothered by the absence, perhaps because Rodgers was at a number of voluntary practices this spring. The 40-year-old QB seems to have avoided setbacks with the Achilles' tear he suffered last September and should be a full go for the start of training camp in late July.