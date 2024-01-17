Rodgers (Achilles) led the Jets' first-team offense in the final three practices of the 2023 season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers didn't return to game action after tearing his Achilles just four snaps into his Jets tenure in Week 1, but he was designated for return from injured reserve down the stretch and eventually activated, which enable him to practice with the team. After running the scout team and working at less than full speed in his first few weeks back, Rodgers quarterbacked the first-team offense for each of the Jets' Week 18 practices, which were closed to the media. His teammates raved about Rodgers' performances in the final three practices, suggesting the veteran quarterback's surgically repaired Achilles is at or close to full health heading into the offseason.