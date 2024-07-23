Rodgers said Monday on Pardon My Take that he likes the idea of playing two more seasons but isn't yet sure about anything beyond 2024, Henry McKenna of FOX Sports reports.

Rodgers mentioned wanting to play at least two more years after he was traded to the Jets last offseason, obviously unable to anticipate that his first campaign would last just four snaps. He came back from an Achilles' tear and participated in a majority of practices this spring, with the exception being an absence for June minicamp that the Jets were informed of ahead of time. Rodgers is back with his teammates for the start of training camp, leading an offense that made some big changes this offseason -- namely the additions of OTs Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and Olu Fashanu as well as WRs Mike Williams (knee) and Malachi Corley.