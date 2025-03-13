The Jets released Rodgers on Wednesday, NFL.com's Nick Shook reports.

The long-expected move became official shortly after the start of the league year. Rodgers is now said to be deciding between signing with the Giants, Steelers or Vikings, although it isn't clear Minnesota has the same level of interest as the other two teams. The Jets, meanwhile are designating Rodgers as a post-June 1 cut, which means they'll carry a $21 million cap hit until that date, at which point the number drops to $14 million. They'll then take a $35 million dead-cap charge in 2026. The Jets are signing QB Justin Fields to replace Rodgers, and they also have Tyrod Taylor under contract through 2025.