Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Set for scout team work this week

Rodgers (collarbone) is slated to serve as the Packers' scout team quarterback in practice this week, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

The team is terming it as a "trial practice week" for Rodgers, who was designated to return from injured reserve Saturday, thereby opening a 21-day window through which the Packers can evaluate him in practice. Even if Rodgers' right shoulder responds well to the added stress the next two weeks, he'll still need to receive medical clearance in order to play Week 15 against the Panthers, when he's first eligible to return from injured reserve. Brett Hundley will continue to start next Sunday in Cleveland as the 6-6 Packers look to stick in the thick of the NFC wild-card race.