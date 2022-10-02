Amos is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots after suffering a concussion, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Amos' absence will be a blow to the Packers secondary for the remainder of the contest. While he is out, Dallin Leavitt will likely man the strong-safety position.
