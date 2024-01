The Packers listed Dillon (thumb/neck) as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Green Bay did not hold an official practice, but Dillon would not have been able to participate had they done so. That means the fourth-year running back has yet to practice since suffering a neck stinger in Week 17. Since he has been sidelined, Patrick Taylor and Emanuel Wilson have served as options behind Aaron Jones (knee) in the backfield.