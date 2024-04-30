Dillon is expected to face competition from third-round rookie MarShawn Lloyd for the Packers' No. 2 running back job behind Josh Jacobs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Dillon re-signed with the Packers on a fourth-year qualifying offer and isn't even considered a lock to make the Packers' 53-man roster, per Schneidman. Dillon averaged a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry in 2023, scoring just two touchdowns. He was also inactive for both playoff games. Green Bay likely hopes Lloyd shows enough to pass Dillon on the depth chart.