Dillon (thumb/neck) is in line to re-sign with the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Considering Dillon missed the last three games of the season (including playoffs) due to a neck stinger, his return to Green Bay is pending a physical. Assuming he clears that hurdle, he'll be a part of a revamped backfield with Josh Jacobs swapping in for Aaron Jones as the team's top runner. A 2020 second-round pick, Dillon averaged 59.8 yards from scrimmage per game and scored 16 total touchdowns in 49 contests over the last three campaigns.