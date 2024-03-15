Dillon (thumb/neck) officially re-signed with the Packers on Friday.

After missing the final three games of last season due to a neck stinger, Dillon was in danger of moving on to a new organization following the completion of his rookie contract, but the 2020 second-round pick will remain in Green Bay on what's called the four-year qualifying contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With his signing made official by the NFL, Dillon will emerge from the early days of the new league year as the Packers' current No. 2 running back behind newcomer Josh Jacobs, who is taking over for the departed Aaron Jones (Vikings). If he's in that role Week 1 of the upcoming campaign, Dillon likely would be poised for his workload from the last three years, which amounted to nearly 13.0 touches per game.