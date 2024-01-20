Dillon (thumb/neck) is listed as inactive for Saturday's divisional-round game at San Francisco, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Dillon thus will miss a third consecutive contest due to the neck stinger that he suffered during a Week 17 win in Minnesota. On a positive note, he managed his first on-field work since then when he practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, potentially setting him up to play beyond Saturday if the Packers are able to pull of a victory. With Dillon again out of the lineup, Aaron Jones will continue to dominate Green Bay's backfield, while Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor are the options for any RB reps that linger.