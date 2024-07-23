Coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Dillon is "hands down" in the best shape he's ever seen him, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The 247-pound back has always relied on power more so than speed and agility, but even by that standard he looked sluggish last season en route to 3.4 yards per carry across 178 totes. Dillon's YPC mark has dropped with each passing year since the Packers took him late in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he failed to put up fantasy-starter-worthy numbers last season even when Aaron Jones was inactive. Jones is now gone, replaced by Josh Jacobs and third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd, with the latter absent from early training camp practices due to a hip injury. There are perhaps still obstacles ahead, namely Lloyd, but it sounds like Dillon is off to a strong start in his quest to maintain the second spot on Green Bay's backfield depth chart. Dillon re-signed with the Packers in March on a one-year, $2.74 million contract.