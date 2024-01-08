Carlson made one of two field-goal tries and both extra points he attempted in Sunday's 17-9 victory over the Bears.

Carlson could have had a much better day had he not misfired on a 41-yard field goal and the Packers did not inadvertently run out the clock while in field-goal range at the end of the first half, but alas, he wound up with his fewest points in a game since Week 12. He closes out the regular season tied for 20th among kickers with 115 points.