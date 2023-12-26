Carlson made two field goals and three of four extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-30 victory over the Panthers.
Carlson was not perfect in Week 16, but he did put at least eight points on the board for the fourth straight game. He will attempt to extend that streak against a Vikings team that has been pretty hit-or-miss against kickers in recent weeks but limited Carlson to just four points in Week 8.
