The Jets waived Carlson on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The 2023 sixth-round pick from Auburn served as the Jets' top kicker in five games this season while Greg Zuerlein was sidelined with a knee injury before being waived Monday. Carlson was fairly accurate kicking for New York, converting eight of his 10 field-goal attempts, with each of his misses coming from 50-plus yards. However, Carlson missed two extra-point tries on just 11 attempts, far below the NFL's average success rate of 95.9 percent. The 26-year-old could remain in New York on the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.