Carlson and undrafted rookie Caden Davis are slated to compete for the Jets' starting kicker job in training camp in the wake of the Jets having released veteran Greg Zuerlein (knee) Friday, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports.

Carlson kicked for New York in five regular-season games in 2024, while also logging two appearances with the 49ers. In those seven contest combined, he converted 13 of 15 field-goal attempts and 12 of 15 extra-point tries. Zuerlein's release has been expected all offseason, but with the transaction now official, Carlson's path to a starting role Week 1 is unambiguous. The Jets could still bring in further competition, but for the time being, Davis, an undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, is his only rival for the No. 1 gig.