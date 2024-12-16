Carlson made one of two field-goal attempts and all three PAT tries in Sunday's 32-25 win over the Jaguars.

Carlson's miss from 48 yards in the fourth quarter marked his first missed field-goal attempt in six appearances between the 49ers and Jets this season, though he has had a pair of PATs go astray. He connected on a 43-yard try in the third quarter. The Jets haven't provided an update on Greg Zuerlein (knee) since the veteran kicker went on injured reserve Oct. 30, so Carlson's likely to remain the kicker against the Rams in Week 16.