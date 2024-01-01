Carlson made two field goals and three of four extra-point tries in Sunday's 33-10 victory over the Panthers.

Carlson -- in terms of both opportunities and successes -- matched his Week 16 line in Sunday's contest, with the exception being neither of his field goals came from more than 37 yards out. He missed an extra point for the fifth time in his rookie season, but he did record at least nine points for the fourth time in five chances. He and the Packers will close out the regular season against a Bears team he put eight points on the board against in Week 1.