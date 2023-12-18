Carlson made two field goals and two extra points in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Buccaneers.

Carlson did not score more than eight points in any of his first 11 appearances, but he has now put up at least that many in three straight games. He will have his work cut out for him to extend the streak, as Green Bay's next opponent -- Carolina -- ceded only two field goal attempts and one made field goal over its last four contests.