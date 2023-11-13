Carlson made two field goals and one of two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Steelers.

Carlson -- as a result of a block -- did not convert a PAT try for the first time as a professional, but he did make multiple field goals for the fourth time in six games. Although he is putting three points on the board more frequently, he is not giving fantasy players that extra boost, as he has not made an attempt from longer than 37 yards since late September.