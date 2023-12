The Packers elevated Melton to their active roster Saturday.

The 24-year-old wideout made the most of his opportunities in Week 16 after getting elevated to the Packers' active roster, catching four of his six targets for 44 yards. Green Bay has a chance to be without both Christian Watson (hamstring, doubtful) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle, questionable) in Week 17, meaning Melton could very well see lots of snaps in the team's wide receiver room for the second consecutive game.