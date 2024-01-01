The Packers signed Melton from their practice squad to their active roster Monday.

Melton had a breakout performance in Sunday's win over Minnesota, nabbing six catches on nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown. It was his second straight productive week, as the wideout caught four of six targets for 44 yards and added a seven-yard rush Week 16 against Carolina. Melton stepped into the No. 2 receiver role in the second half Sunday after Jayden Reed exited due to a chest injury, and the former could again play a major role Week 18 versus Chicago if Reed is unable to return for the critical matchup that could determine whether the Packers qualify for the postseason. Green Bay has other injuries among its wideout corps as well, as Christian Watson has missed four straight contests due to a strained right hamstring and Dontayvion Wicks sat out against the Vikings with chest and ankle injuries.