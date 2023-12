Melton reverted to Green Bay's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Melton played 25 of 66 offensive snaps during Sunday's win over the Panthers with both Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe/chest) sidelined, securing four of six targets for 44 yards. He also rushed once for seven yards. It's quite possible Melton is elevated from the practice squad again Week 17 at Minnesota, if one or both of Watson/Reed remain sidelined.