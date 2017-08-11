Hundley completed eight of 15 passes for 90 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Eagles.

Hundley watched Green Bay's offense fumble the ball and drop a couple passes during its first few possessions, but he responded by throwing a 20-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. With Aaron Rodgers rested for the night, Hundley played the entire first half and remained under center following intermission, but an interception on his first second-half snap ultimately ended his performance on a sour note. Despite that miscue, however, Hundley showed some promise and will look to build on his success in the remaining preseason tilts.