Packers' Brett Hundley: Will remain starter in Week 17
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday that Hundley would remain the team's starting quarterback Week 17 against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "Not sure why you'd want to pull the quarterback," McCarthy said. "There's a lot more going on than just the quarterback."
Though the Packers were shut out for the second time in Hundley's eight starts in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings, McCarthy noted that a slew of dropped passes from the team's receiving corps contributed to the signal caller's demise. As a result, the Packers won't turn the offense over to backup Joe Callahan, but it will be difficult nonetheless to bank on Hundley turning in a solid performance in the season finale, especially with his top two wideouts -- Davante Adams (concussion) and Jordy Nelson (shoulder) -- at risk of missing the contest. Hundley has had a few positive moments while filing in for the injured Aaron Rodgers (collarbone), but his 5.7 yards per attempt and 8:10 TD:INT ratio render him a lower-tier fantasy option.
