Watson (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

This marks Watson's first notable on-field work since straining his right hamstring in the later moments of a Week 13 win against the Chiefs. At the time of the injury, he had put together his most productive stretch of the season, accumulating 14 catches (on 20 targets) for 186 yards and four touchdowns and three carries for 16 yards between Weeks 11 and 13. Jayden Reed (chest) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle) joined Watson in drills Wednesday, but it remains to be seen how the Packers list the trio of wide receivers on their first Week 18 practice report.