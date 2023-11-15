Watson was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate due to a shoulder injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Watson got banged up in the fourth quarter of the Packers' Week 9 win against the Rams, but he was listed with back and chest issues that didn't impact his practice reps last Wednesday through Friday. This time around, he's tending to a new health concern, so his status should be watched as the week continues to see if he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Chargers.