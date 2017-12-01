Randall (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Randall was a new addition to the injury report Thursday but was able to return as a full participant at Friday's practice. The 25-year-old appears ready to go against the Buccaneers, which is good news with rookie cornerback Kevin King out with a shoulder injury.

