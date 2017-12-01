Packers' Damarious Randall: Avoids injury designation
Randall (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Randall was a new addition to the injury report Thursday but was able to return as a full participant at Friday's practice. The 25-year-old appears ready to go against the Buccaneers, which is good news with rookie cornerback Kevin King out with a shoulder injury.
More News
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Snags fourth pick of season•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Returns to game•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Exits game due to cramping•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Active Week 9•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.